Today we honor Sgt Eric Porter the 3nd of 3 Porter brothers to serve in the U.S. Marine Corps.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1979-1983 as a personnel chief.

He was stationed at Cherry Point North Carolina and Bogue Field North Carolina, and was awarded the Meritorious Unit Commendation and Expert Rifleman.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.