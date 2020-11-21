We Salute You: Eric Reddinger

On Saturday, ABC27 continues its three-day salute to the Reddinger family.

Today we honor Eric Reddinger.

He served in the U.S. Navy from July 1998 to Jan. 2002, and was a Third-Class Petty Officer Damage Controlmen on the USS Whidbey Island in Little Creek, Virginia.

This ship was one of the first ships to respond to the terrorist attacks on 9-11.

He received the Naval Achievement Metal for rendering aid to a fallen comrade.

He lives in Cornwall with his wife Daniela, and two children.

He is a firefighter & emt at a local department of defense facility.

In his spare time, he loves camping, and spending time with family.

We salute you and thank you for your service.