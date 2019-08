CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - September is National Library Card Month and to celebrate, the Franklin County Library System is implementing two fine-free weeks from Sept. 9 to Sept. 21, 2019.

"We understand: sometimes it is hard to get to the library before your books are due. Life gets busy, it snows, books hide under couch cushions; now is a great time to collect all of those overdue items you’ve been holding on to and bring them back to the library. From Sept 9 through 21, patrons returning overdue items to any branch of the Franklin County Library System will NOT be charged a fine. Our budgets are limited and we would prefer to have materials returned than to repurchase them," the library says.