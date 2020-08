Today we honor Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Stephens.

He served in the U.S. Navy from 1982 – 1989. During Stephens’ time in service, he was attached to the aviation squadrons VA-42 and HSL-32.

With those squadrons he embarked on the USS KID cruising in the Mediterranean Sea, and then onboard the USS Briscoe cruising in the North Atlantic Ocean.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.