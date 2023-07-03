ABC27
Please enter a search term.
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Jul 3, 2023 / 07:45 AM EDT
Updated: Jul 3, 2023 / 07:45 AM EDT
(WHTM) – On Monday, abc27 salutes Keith Masser.
Masser, of Halifax, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1982 to 1988. He received an honorable discharge as a senior airman.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
Check out our list of the most humorous and unusual items we’ve ever seen on sale during Prime Day.
Don’t miss out on popular deals. Check out our list of the bestselling products of Prime Day.
Amazon Prime Day 2023 will run through July 11 and 12. We expect to see major price cuts on appliances, electronics and other top product categories.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now