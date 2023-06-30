ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Jun 30, 2023 / 07:13 AM EDT
Updated: Jun 30, 2023 / 07:13 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 salutes Kenneth P. Paylor, Jr.
Paylor served in the U.S. Army for two years during the Vietnam War.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
