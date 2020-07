Today we honor SC3 Meade Aungst and A1C Robert Aungst of Ease Pennsboro Township.

Meade served in the U.S. Navy during WWII on a boat in Pacific.

Robert served in the U.S. Air Force. He was in 201st Red Horse Guard Unit at Fort Indiantown Gap and 823rd Active Red Horse Hurlbert Field Eglin Air Force Base, Fort Walton beach Florida from 1979 to 1982.

We salute you and thank you for your service.