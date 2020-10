Today we honor Ralph L. Nitterhouse, & Earl Nitterhouse of Chambersburg.

Ralph served in the U.S. Army during WW II.

He was killed in action in France on sept. 3, 1944.

Earl also served in the army during WWII.

Earl recently turned 96.

Their brothers Robert, Jr. And Paul also served.

Their father, Robert, Sr. and three of his brothers served with the Army in WW I.

We Salute You all, and thank you for your service.