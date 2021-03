HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor aviation structural mechanic Sean Bassett.

He graduated from Lower Dauphin in 1996 and recently retired from the U.S. Navy after 24 years of service.

He was promoted to Chief Petty officer in 2015.

Hw served on many aircraft carriers including the U.S.S Carl Vinson, U.S.S Nimitz, and was on the final voyage of the U.S.S Kitty Hawk.

W salute you, and thank you for your service.