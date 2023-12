(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 salutes Andrew Polanichka.

Polanichka served in the army from 1954 to 1957 and was stationed at Fort Eisenhower, formerly known as Fort Gordon.

He was also stationed at the Nike Missile Base in Niagara Falls, New York.

He turns 90 today.

We salute you and we thank you for your service.