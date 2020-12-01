We Salute You: Andrew Smith, Junior

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Andrew Smith, Junior.

He served from 1965 to 1969 and was a Crew chief on B52H Bomber SAC stationed at K.I. Sawyer Air Force Base in Marquette, Michigan.

We Salute You, and thank you for your service.

