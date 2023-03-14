ABC27
by: Kaylee Fuller
Posted: Mar 14, 2023 / 07:57 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 14, 2023 / 07:57 AM EDT
(WHTM) — Tuesday’s military hero is Angelina Springs of Harrisburg.
Springs monitors flight operations from the Carrier Air Traffic Control Center, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
