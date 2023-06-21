ABC27
by: James Wesser
Posted: Jun 21, 2023 / 07:07 AM EDT
Updated: Jun 21, 2023 / 07:07 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 salutes Ashton Fite.
Fite served in the US Army from 1964 to 1966 as a military dog handler.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
