(WHTM) -- If you haven't thought of a New Year's resolution yet, one option could be to start a self-care routine, which can be beneficial to your health.

"Self-care is anything that we kind of deliberately do or refrain from doing with our own well-being in mind, anything that promotes our own physical, emotional, psychological or spiritual well-being. It doesn't really have to be more complicated than that," Cleveland Clinic's Dr. Matthew Sacco said.