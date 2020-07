Today we honor Colonel Bernie Levan of Hampden Township.

He served as an engineer officer in both active and reserve service from 1974 to 2004.

In 2004, he served an active duty overseas assignment in Iraq with the defense logistics agency. He also served in New Cumberland as the Mid-East depot commander in Worcester, Pa. as commander of the 330th engineer battalion and in the logistics support battalion in Uniontown, Pa.

Today is his birthday.

We salute you and thank you for your service.