by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Oct 2, 2023 / 07:17 AM EDT
Updated: Oct 2, 2023 / 07:17 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 salutes Bert (Terry) J. Phillips.
Philips served as a Master Sergeant the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Command for 20 years from 1953 to 1974, spending a year in Vietnam.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
