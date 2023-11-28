ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Nov 28, 2023 / 08:18 AM EST
Updated: Nov 28, 2023 / 08:18 AM EST
(WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 salutes Bill Carper.
Carper, of Carlisle, served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He passed away in 2022.
We remember him, we salute him, and we thank him for his service.
