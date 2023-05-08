ABC27
by: James Wesser
Posted: May 8, 2023 / 06:57 AM EDT
Updated: May 8, 2023 / 06:57 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 salutes Bill Dablock
Dablock served in The US Navy and spent time on the USS Mitscher as a gunner’s mate.
We salute you and we thank you for your service
