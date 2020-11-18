We Salute You: Blair Dietrich

Today we honor Blair Dietrich.
He served in the Korean War from 1950 to 1952 with the 4th Infantry Division in Germany.
He and his wife, Dorothy, will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary in January.
We Salute You, and thank you for your service.
