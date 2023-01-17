ABC27
by: Avery Van Etten
Posted: Jan 17, 2023 / 08:56 AM EST
Updated: Jan 17, 2023 / 08:56 AM EST
(WHTM) — Tuesday’s military hero is Bob Steinmeier, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1961. He was stationed in Norfolk and served on the USS Newport News.
Steinmeier turned 83 on Sunday.
We salute him and thank him for his service.
