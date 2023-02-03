ABC27
by: James Wesser
Posted: Feb 3, 2023 / 07:00 AM EST
Updated: Feb 3, 2023 / 07:00 AM EST
(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 salutes Calvin L. Cobb.
Cobb Served in the US Navy from 1984-1990. He served on U.S.S Kidd and was stationed in Norfolk.
Cobb turned 60 on Jan. 28.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
