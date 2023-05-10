ABC27
by: James Wesser
Posted: May 10, 2023 / 06:58 AM EDT
Updated: May 10, 2023 / 06:58 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Wednesday, abc27 salutes Candace Risser.
Risser, of Hershey, served in the US Army as a chemical specialist.
Risser passed away from cancer in 2020.
We remember her, we salute her and we thank her for her service.
