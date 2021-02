HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Captain Howard E. Johnson.

He enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps in 1940 and left the service in 1952.

He flew B-17’s with the 5th Air Force, 19 Bombardment Group in the southwest Pacific until 1944, later taking part in the 1947 Berlin airlift.

He passed away in 2015.

We salute him, and thank him for his service.