by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Nov 3, 2023 / 06:43 AM EDT
Updated: Nov 3, 2023 / 06:43 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 salutes Carlos Quinones.
Quinones served in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1971.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
