HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Today we honor Charles Lucas.

He served in Vietnam with the 173rd Airborne and the 5th Special Forces Group.

Back in the U.S. he served with the 82nd Airborne Division and 101st Airborne Division.

We salute you and thank you for your service.