by: Avery Van Etten
Posted: Dec 23, 2022 / 08:22 AM EST
Updated: Jan 3, 2023 / 08:30 AM EST
(WHTM) — We honor Charles Richard Linn of Liverpool, Perry County. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He recently turned 90.
We salute him and thank him for his service.
