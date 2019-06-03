We Salute You

We Salute You: Charles W. Buckwalter

Posted: Jun 03, 2019 12:59 PM EDT

Charles W. Buckwalter, of Duncannon, served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the U.S.S. Bennington.

We salute you and thank you for your service.

