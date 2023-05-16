ABC27
by: James Wesser
Posted: May 16, 2023 / 06:54 AM EDT
Updated: May 16, 2023 / 06:54 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 salutes Chester Phillips.
Phillips, of Milroy, served with the US Army from 1945 to 1947. Phillips also celebrated his 95th birthday this month.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
