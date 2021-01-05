We Salute You: Chief Warrant officer Darryl Hamm

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor chief warrant officer five Darryl Hamm.

He held a number of leadership positions in his 35 years as a full-time member of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard.

Hamm served as the first person to fill the newly created command chief warrant officer position for the Pennsylvania National Guard until his retirement in 2005.

He was awarded the Legion of Merit from the United States Army and the Pennsylvania Distinguished Service Medal.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.