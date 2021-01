HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Clarence “Jim” Hollenbaugh of Newville.

He served with the U.S. Marine Corps from 1945 to 1946 in the Pacific Theater of operations.

He first served in the Philippines, where he operated a Sherman tank, and then in Nagasaki, Japan, where he served as a military police officer.

Hollenbaugh passed away in February, 1963 at the age of 47.

We salute him, and thank him for his service.