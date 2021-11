(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 honors Clarence Stokes III.

Stokes served in the U.S. Navy from 1988 to 1992. He is a graduate of Harrisburg High School and served in Spain, Iceland, and Puerto Rico. Currently, Stokes is a 28 year veteran of Pa. Capitol Police.

We salute you and thank you for your service.