ABC27
by: James Wesser
Posted: May 19, 2023 / 07:06 AM EDT
Updated: May 19, 2023 / 07:15 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 salutes Clerence Stone.
Stone served with the US Army during World War II and passed away in 1984.
We remember you, we salute you and we thank you for your service.
