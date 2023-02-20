ABC27
by: Kaylee Fuller
Posted: Feb 20, 2023 / 08:09 AM EST
Updated: Feb 20, 2023 / 08:10 AM EST
(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is Clyde Shultz, also known as “Sonny,” of York.
Shultz served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1954.
He celebrated his 90th birthday in November.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
