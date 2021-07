HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we salute Colonel John C. “Jack” Whisler who was originally from Harrisburg and served in the U.S. Army for 26 years.

He earned the Bronze Star Medal, Oak Leaf Cluster and Purple Heart.

He worked at the Pentagon on September 11.

Whisler passed away in 2019.

We salute him, and thank him for his service.