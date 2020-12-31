We Salute You: Commander Thomas Atchison

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor commander Thomas Atchison. He completed 30 years of service in the U.S. Navy.

He was a submariner and nuclear weapons officer and finished his service as a nuclear safety officer.

Sadly, commander Atchison passed away on November 22, 2020.

We salute him, and thank him for his service.

