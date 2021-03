HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Corporal Jared Sutch of Dillsburg.

He is currently serving in the U.S. Marine Corps with the 2nd Marine Division.

He was recently awarded the honor of Marine of the year 2020 for the 2nd Mar Division.

Jared is a 2017 graduate of Northern High School. .

We salute you, and thank you for your service.