by: James Wesser
Posted: Apr 4, 2023 / 09:49 AM EDT
Updated: Apr 4, 2023 / 09:49 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 salutes Craig E. Long.
Long served for 21 years in the US Navy onboard the USS Coral Sea and the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Long then retired as senior chief.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
