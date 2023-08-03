ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Aug 3, 2023 / 06:55 AM EDT
Updated: Aug 3, 2023 / 06:55 AM EDT
On Thursday, abc27 salutes Cristian Guerrero.
Guerrero, of York, serves in the Navy aboard the USS Antietam.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
