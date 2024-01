(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 salutes CW “Bill” Carr.

Carr served in the U.S. Navy during WWII from 1942 to 1945. He landed on Normandy as well as other naval battles, and received a Purple Heart for an injury he sustained in battle

He is buried with honors at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

We remember him, we salute him, and we thank him for his service.