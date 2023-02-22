ABC27
by: Kaylee Fuller
Posted: Feb 22, 2023 / 07:59 AM EST
Updated: Feb 22, 2023 / 07:59 AM EST
(WHTM) — Wednesday’s military hero is Cyrus Clark of Dauphin County.
Clark was a corporal in the U.S. Army and served from 1953 to 1955. He celebrated to 90th birthday on Feb. 18.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
