We Salute You: Daniel O. Jones, Sr.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Daniel O. Jones, Sr.
He is an 80-year-old Vietnam veteran.
He served in the U.S. Army and Navy from 1957 through 1968.
We salute you, and thank you for your service.
