We Salute You: Daniel O. Jones, Sr.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today we honor Daniel O. Jones, Sr.

He is an 80-year-old Vietnam veteran.

He served in the U.S. Army and Navy from 1957 through 1968.

We salute you, and thank you for your service.

