(WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 honors David Borland.

Borland served in United States Army Corps during World War II as a radio operator gunner on B-52 Bombers. He served from 1942 to 1945 and, during that time, completed 27 bombing missions over Germany.

Borland now lives in Lewistown, Pennsylvania.

We thank you and salute you for your service.