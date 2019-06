Today we honor specialist David J Czarnecki of Mechanicburg.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1968-1970.

He survived an incident 50 years ago where the truck he was riding on hit a mine and exploded sending him 50 ft. in the air.

The picture here was taken shortly afterward, he’s smiling because it was in that moment he knew he was going to survive.

We salute you and thank you for your service.