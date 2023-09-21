ABC27
by: Lara Bonatesta
Posted: Sep 21, 2023 / 07:11 AM EDT
Updated: Sep 21, 2023 / 07:11 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 salutes David J. Hause.
Hause, of Halifax, served in the U.S. Army from 1970 to 1971 in Vietnam as a helicopter crew chief.
He was awarded an Air Medal with “V” device for valor.
