by: James Wesser
Posted: Jun 19, 2023 / 07:00 AM EDT
Updated: Jun 19, 2023 / 07:00 AM EDT
(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 salutes David Lebo
Lebo, of Hegins, served with the US Navy on the USS Enterprise during the Vietnam War.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
