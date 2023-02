(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is Staff Sergeant David Sadler.

Sadler served in the U.S. Air Force from 1973 to 1978 as a Sheet Metal Technician with the Strategic Air Command.

He also served with the Air National Guard from 1978 to 1980 in Middletown.

Sadler passed away in September of 2022.

We remember him, we salute him, and thank him for his service.