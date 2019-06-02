We Salute You

We Salute You: Deanna Anderson

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - Today we honor Staff Sergeant Deanna Anderson.

She served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard of Fort Indiantown Gap from 2007 to 2016 during operation Iraqi freedom. 

We salute you and thank you for your service. 

