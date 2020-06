Sergeant Debra Marie Wintermyer of Camp Hill served in the U.S. Army from 1975 to 1981 as a nuclear weapons electronic specialist and a crew chief who taught artillery batteries how to maintain and deploy various nuclear bombs.

From 1985 to 1989 she was in the Pa. National Guard, 28th infantry division. She served as an equal opportunity, non-commissioned officer.

We salute you and thank you for your service.