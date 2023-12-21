ABC27
Posted: Dec 21, 2023 / 07:01 AM EST
Updated: Dec 21, 2023 / 07:01 AM EST
(WHTM) — On Thursday, abc27 salutes Decon Weigel.
Weigel is a recent graduate of Parris Island and is currently stationed at Fort Leonard Wood Missouri.
We salute you and we thank you for your service.
