ABC27
by: Kaylee Fuller
Posted: Jan 30, 2023 / 08:21 AM EST
Updated: Jan 30, 2023 / 08:21 AM EST
(WHTM) — Monday’s military hero is Dennis Kelleher of Carlise.
Kelleher was a second-class Gunner’s Mate in the U.S. Coast Guard.
We salute you and thank you for your service.
